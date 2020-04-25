Global Blood Glucose Device Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global Forecast, SMBG (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter), Countries (USA, Europe, etc) & Companies” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Blood Glucose Device Market will reach to USD 19 Billion by the year 2024, due to rising income level, growing diabetes population and innovative marketing campaign of companies. United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia & China are the dominating countries in the global blood glucose device market. It is anticipated that global SMBG users will grow to 19 percent by 2024, from the 2017 SMBG users.

China is the Leading Country in the Diabetes Mellitus Population

China is the leading countries in the world diabetes mellitus population. Diabetes prevalence in china is growing dramatically from 1 percent in 1980 to over 10 percent in 2017. Growing income and Changing lifestyle is the major reasons for the growth of diabetic mellitus population in China. It is projected that China Diabetic Population is likely to cross over 125 Million by 2024.

Reimbursement is driving force for European & North America Blood Glucose Device Market

Almost all countries in the European & North American regions have some form of diabetes reimbursement policy in their diabetes prevention and control programs. Diabetes patients can get this reimbursement on purchase of medicine, glucose meter, test strips or lancets, depending on the countries reimbursement policy. It helps to drive Blood Glucose Device market as more people can get access to Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) devices through this program and take the preventive measurements.

Local Players are giving tough competition to Multi-national Companies

Companies market share studied in the report are as follows LifeScan Inc., Roche Diagnostic, Abbott Laboratories & Bayer HealthCare.

“Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global Forecast, SMBG Components (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) of 15 Countries (USA, Europe, BRIC, Australia, Kuwait) & Companies (Roche Diagnostic, LifeScan Inc. Bayer HealthCare, Abbott Laboratories)” analyzes the worldwide market for, blood glucose test strips market, blood glucose lancet market and blood glucose meter market. This is the 3rd publication on Blood Glucose Device Market by Renub Research. This report studies the separate comprehensive analytics for the 15 countries: United States, European Countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China), Australia and Kuwait. Annual estimates and forecast are provided for the period of 2018 through 2024. An eight year historic analysis is also provided for these markets. This 287 page report with 256 Figures and 12 Tables provides a complete analysis of top 15 countries of global self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) market.

Test Strip, Lancet, Glucose Meter Market, Diabetes Population of 15 Countries covered as follows

– Diabetes Population Scenario and Forecast in all 15 countries

– Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Scenario and Forecast in all 15 countries

– Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Users and Forecast in all 15 countries

– Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

– Test Strips Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

– Lancet Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

– Meter Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

This Report is useful for those who want to know

– Worldwide as well as country specific SMBG device market, SMBG device segments (Blood Glucose Meter, Test Strips and Lancet) market

– Countries Diabetes Scenario (Total Number of Diabetic Mellitus Population, Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetic Population)

– Countries Reimbursement Policy on Diabetic Care and SMBG Devices

– Key Players SMBG business performance and their market share in world SMBG market

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Market is expected to cross over US$ 16 Billion by 2020 as incidence of diabetes is increasing dramatically. It is estimated that 642 Million people will develop the disease by 2040. This is putting pressure on governments and social institutions to take necessary steps to keep the disease in check and avoid complications in order to ensure that diabetic impact is kept to a minimum. United States is the single largest market for SMBG devices market followed by Russia and United Kingdom. However, China has the highest self-monitoring of blood glucose users compared to other countries.

United States, Russia and United Kingdom together hold more than 63 percent of the total test strips market share whereas in blood glucose meter market China is the dominating country. All big players such as Roche, Bayer and Abbott Laboratories are continuously losing their market share.

