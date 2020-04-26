Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size, trends, research report to 2025 by Top Key Players Beckton, Dickson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Polymed Medical Devices

Global Blood Banking Devices Market, By Product Type(Blood Collection Devices, Blood Processing Device, Blood Storage Device), End User(Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Independent Diagnostic Centres/Clinics, Blood Banks), and Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Analysis: Global Blood Banking Devices Market

The Global Blood Banking Devices Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast by 2025.

Market Definition: Global Blood Banking Devices Market

Blood banking is referred to collecting, separating, processing, and storing of blood. Blood banking devices are the instruments and devices used in the collection and storage of blood and blood components.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Beckton

Dickson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Polymed Medical Devices

Roche Holdings AG

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scintific nc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

China Biologic Products Holdings

Immucor Inc. (IVD Holdings, Inc.)

Instrumentation Laboratory Company and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG amongst others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in rate of complex surgeries such as orthopedic surgeries and open heart surgeries

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in incidence of trauma cases

Technological advancement in medical technology for donor screening

Advancement in blood transfusion instruments

The study carried out here also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are also covered in this market report. Global Blood Banking Devices Market research report forecasts the size of the market with respect to the information on main retailer revenues, development of the Healthcare industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Blood Banking Devices Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Blood Banking Devices Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Blood Banking Devices Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue……

Market Segmentation: Global Blood Banking Devices Market

The global blood banking device market is segmented based on product type, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product type, market is segmented into blood collection devices, blood processing device, blood storage device. Blood collection market is further segmented into blood collection needles, blood collection tubes, syringes, blood bags, lancets, IV cannulas and vials etc. Blood processing device market is further segmented into centrifuges, blood filters, blood grouping analyzers and blood cell processors, Sedimentation Tubes, Hematology Reagents and Others. Blood Storage Devices market is further segmented into blood bank refrigerators, blood bank freezers, test tube racks.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals, academic institutes, independent diagnostic centers/clinics, blood banks.

market is segmented into hospitals, academic institutes, independent diagnostic centers/clinics, blood banks. Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Sanquin (Netherlands) and Abbott (U.S) announced that they have signed a multiple-year contract for the supply of primary serological equipment and consumables, including Sanquin (Netherlands) Alinity system, for blood and plasma screening. This agreement extends Abbott (U.S) and Sanquin (Netherlands) long-standing relationship of more than 10 years.

Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Banking Devices Market

The global blood banking device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global blood banking device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level. All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

