Global Blockchain Technology Market and Blockchain as-a-Service Market Research Report 2019-2025

Global Blockchain Technology Market to reach USD 51045.4 million by 2025.

Global Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 242.4 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 81.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for Smart Lock market is One of the latest trends gaining traction the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). BT powered by AI is the most advanced IT development taking place in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market.

AI is providing several features to manage decentralized monetary systems. AI algorithms should be used to predict the value of bitcoins, which can help bitcoin traders to handle bitcoin transactions, it will also help the customers to have an easy access to a comparative information and will allow many investors to get better informed before deciding about their financial plans. This, in turn, will strike growth in the global BT market during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies involved in the market are AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Inc, arthport, Coinbase, Bit fury, BTL Group, Digital Asset Holdings, Abra, Factom, Alphapoint. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

