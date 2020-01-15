Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market 2019 COST Analysis, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Business Opportunities & Regional Outlook, Forecast to 2023

Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

A blockchain is a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked and secured using cryptography. Each block typically contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. By design, a blockchain is resistant to modification of the data. It is “an open, distributed ledger that can record transactions between two parties efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way”. For use as a distributed ledger, a blockchain is typically managed by a peer-to-peer network collectively adhering to a protocol for inter-node communication and validating new blocks. Once recorded, the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without alteration of all subsequent blocks, which requires consensus of the network majority.

One driver in the market is increasing government investments in blockchain technology. The increasing investments in blockchain technology by various governments across the world is a major factor driving the growth of the global blockchain technology market in BFSI sector. Countries such as the UK, Canada, Russia, and China are experimenting by placing their national currencies on the blockchain. One of the major factors hindering the growth of the global blockchain technology market in BFSI sector is the lack of trust in the blockchain technology. The growing adoption of blockchain technology by the BFSI companies in Europe, will drive the growth prospects of the blockchain technology market in BFSI sector in EMEA. As a result, this region will be the major contributor to the blockchain market by the end of the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312650

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Blockchain Technology in BFSI will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain Technology in BFSI market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

This study considers the Blockchain Technology in BFSI value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Public Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Banking & Financial Services Industry

Application 2

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2312650

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Blockchain Technology in BFSI market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI by Players

4 Blockchain Technology in BFSI by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 IBM

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Blockchain Technology in BFSI Product Offered

10.1.3 IBM Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 IBM News

10.2 Microsoft

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Blockchain Technology in BFSI Product Offered

10.2.3 Microsoft Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Microsoft News

10.3 Amazon

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Blockchain Technology in BFSI Product Offered

10.3.3 Amazon Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Amazon News

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.