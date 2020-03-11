Blockchain in Telecom Market :

Overview:

Blockchain, a decentralized solution originally developed for the cryptocurrency bitcoin, has evolved beyond its intended scope and offers several other opportunities in many sectors such as government BFSI, healthcare, education, IT & telecom, energy, and industrial. Blockchain can verify data in real time and thus helps in reducing fraud across various industries. Telecom operators are transforming themselves from legacy telecom service providers (TSP)s to service providers focusing on customer experience and core business segment.

Request a sample of Blockchain in Telecom Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/359441

The telecom industry involves many vendors, network providers, distributors, partners, VAS providers & customers and has the most complex operations framework. This creates challenges including transparency and trust issues among others, especially with the involvement of multiple entities. The blockchain technology can be applied to a variety of telecom processes, which can simplify day-to-day operations, increase security, and reduce operating costs.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the global blockchain in telecom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.9% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $1.37 billion by 2024. For increasing the overall revenue, profitability, and addressing the rising customer needs, traditional telecom companies are focusing on adopting blockchain technology to unlock new opportunities. Rising security concerns, demand for fraud management, and 5G implementation are few of the factors driving the growth of the blockchain in telecom market.

Read Source Press Release @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=102193

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses.

Contact US:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com