Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2024

Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market

Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain in Oil and Gas market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors. The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.

This study considers the Blockchain in Oil and Gas value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Reduce Cash Cycle Time

Increase Transaction Visibility

Segmentation by application:

Oil and Gas Companies

Energy and Utilities

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Accenture

SAP

Microsoft

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Ondiflo

EY

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Oil and Gas market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blockchain in Oil and Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Oil and Gas players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain in Oil and Gas with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain in Oil and Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Blockchain in Oil and Gas Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas by Players

3.1 Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Blockchain in Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Blockchain in Oil and Gas by Regions

4.1 Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Blockchain in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

