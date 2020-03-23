Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Analysis 2025 with Top Companies Profile like IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd

Global Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The objective of Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects. Market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Industry.

Large-scale implantation and awareness about the benefits of block chain is expected to drive the market growth and hence, the initial estimated market value is expected to rise from USD 58.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1375.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition:

Block chain is a database or a directory of records called as blocks, which are connected through cryptography. Each record is interlinked with the previous one, and though technically it cannot be modified as it only records the transaction taking place between two parties. Its application in agriculture enables the users to transmit transparency in their transaction and supply chain informing the consumer of the original transaction as well.

Competitive Analysis:

The global block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Growing environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food, the implementation of block chain in agriculture is expected to rise due to its various benefits

Transparency in cases of food supply chain is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Implementation of digital connectivity in the developing regions is one of the major market restraint

Vulnerability in relation to hackers and privacy threats is also one of the market restraint

Segmentation:

By Provider Application and solution provider Middleware provider Infrastructure and protocol provider

By Application Product traceability Payment and settlement Smart contracts Governance and risk management

By Organization size Large enterprises Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises



