Global Blackout Curtains Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Blackout curtains are made of tightly woven, dense or layered fabric such as felt, velvet or suede. Likewise, a blackout liner, which often is a component of blackout curtains, can be added to a regular curtain to create the same effect. The primary purpose of blackout curtains is to keep light from streaming into the home where it is not wanted, but they also can serve to help insulate the home by blocking direct sunlight.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Blackout Curtains is in the decreasing trend, from 19.4 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 18.4 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest producer of Blackout Curtains, with a production market share nearly 70% in 2016. EU is the second largest producer of Blackout Curtains, enjoying production market share nearly 12% in 2016.

Blackout Curtains demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is very scattered. Production enterprises are small and scattered, and lack of large enterprises, the market competition is intense.

The worldwide market for Blackout Curtains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Blackout Curtains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JINCHAN

Major

HunterDouglas

MOLIK

Ellery Homestyles

Elite

Collochome

Wonder

Gorgeous Homes

Best home fashion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Horizontal Pull Type

Lift Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Transportation

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Blackout Curtains product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blackout Curtains, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blackout Curtains in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Blackout Curtains competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Blackout Curtains breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Blackout Curtains market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blackout Curtains sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blackout Curtains Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Blackout Curtains Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blackout Curtains by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Blackout Curtains by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blackout Curtains by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Blackout Curtains by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Blackout Curtains by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blackout Curtains Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blackout Curtains Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Blackout Curtains Market Forecast (2019-2024)

