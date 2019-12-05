Global Bipolar Forceps Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Bipolar Forceps Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global sales of bipolar forceps increased from 4686.8 K Units in 2013 to 5761.8 K Units in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.30%. In 2017, the global bipolar forceps market is led by USA. China is the second-largest region-wise market. The global bipolar forceps market is valued at USD 639.68 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 806.73 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 3.37% between 2017 and 2024. USA is the largest consumption area of bipolar forceps by volume in 2017 with 69.66% of global total consumption volume share. Europe and China are the following with 14.03% and 6.65% by share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bipolar Forceps market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 742.2 million by 2024, from US$ 646.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bipolar Forceps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bipolar Forceps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bipolar Forceps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Braun

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker

Ethicon

BD

Sutter

KLS Martin

KSP

Faulhaber Pinzetten

Medtronic

PMI

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

LiNA Medical

Teleflex

Erbe

BOWA

Adeor Medical AG

Günter Bissinger

ConMed

Micromed

Richard Wolf

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disposable Bipolar Forceps

Reusable Bipolar Forceps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Department of Gynaecology

Otolaryngology

Department of General Surgery

Neurosurgery

