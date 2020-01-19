Global Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

When it comes to pharmaceutical research and development however, success is never guaranteed. The average cost of drug development can reach into the billions of dollars, and it takes an average of 10 years to bring a new drug to market. In addition, many drugs fail to be clinical effective and subsequently never see the light of day.

Due to these risks, pharmaceutical companies are not always eager to utilize their onsite resources for drug R&D. Certain cost-saving measures implemented in the pharmaceutical space have included outsourcing these activities, helping organizations reduce both their operational and manufacturing costs, thereby lowering financial risk.

North America held more than 50.0% share for the pharmaceutical/biotechnology services outsourcing market in 2015. The presence of several multinational and local consulting firms in this region contributed towards the growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Low cost of manufacturing and availability of qualified labor is likely to foster contract manufacturing in this region. Moreover, economic policy reforms in countries such as India and China are anticipated to create open and balanced economy, which presents ample opportunity for market players to invest in this region.

This report focuses on the global Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Quantic Group

QuintilesIMS

Parexel International Corporation

Lachman Associates

GMP Pharmaceuticals

Management Forum

Quality Context

Inspired Pharma

Concept Heidelberg GmbH

RSSL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

Auditing & Assessment

Regulatory Affairs

Product Maintenance

Product Design & Development

Product Testing & Validation

Training & Education

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Regenerative Medicine

Biobanking

Drug Discovery

