Global Biosimilars Insulin Market 2019 By New Technological Advancements and Competitive Insights Of Top Players By 2025

Biosimilars is a biological product designed to have similar active properties to the one that has been previously licensed and has no clinically significant differences in terms of safety and effectiveness.

Biosimilars insulin is a type of biosimilars where it is indistinguishable to the reference insulin product and is already been approved by FDA or licensed. The producers of biosimilars use the similar manufacturing techniques as of the patented product but not likely identical to that used by the patent holder.

Due to increasing insulin manufacturers from the developed and developing countries, the patents for insulin formulations had neared expiry or were ended. This created a necessity to seek approvals on biosimilar insulin for the not yet established companies in the highly regulated markets such as Europe and United States. In 2014, The European Commission (EC) first granted insulin treatment through the biosimilars pathway to Eli Lilly and Company and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim developed a biosimilar insulin called Insulin glargine and was the fourth diabetes product which was approved from Lilly-Boehringer Ingelheim Alliance in Europe. Basaglar is the first biosimilar insulin product to be approved and launched in U.S. which was developed by the alliance of Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim.

Increasing prevalence of Type I diabetes, higher cost of existing insulin drugs are expected to drive growth of insulin biosimilars market. Government authorities are also focusing on the approval of insulin biosimilars owing to substantial financial burden in terms of reimbursements.

Recently, the U.S. FDA has approved new insulin glargine Basaglar, for type 1 and type 2 diabetes which is Biosimilar version of Sanofis basal insulin Lantus (insulin glargine). Additionally, Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s biosimilar insulin glargine has got approval through European Medicines Agency’s (EMA’s) Biosimilar pathway. Such ongoing approvals by the respective authorities are expected to drive the growth of insulin Biosimilar market. However, Insulin patent protection rights and strong retaliation from the branded manufactures has restricted the growth of insulin biosimilar development.

This report focuses on Biosimilars Insulin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biosimilars Insulin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eli Lilly

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck

Pfizer

Biocon

Mylan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Insulin Glargine Basaglar

Insulin Lantus

Segment by Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

