Global Biorefinery Technologies 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

A biorefinery integrates biomass conversion processes and equipment to produce power, fuels and chemicals from biomass and other bio products. The biorefinery produce multiple fuels and products from petroleum and its substitutes. Industrial biorefineries have been are the most promising route to the creation of a new domestic bio based industry. The bio products derived are the high-value products enhance profitability, the high-volume fuel helps meet national energy needs, and the power production reduces costs and avoids greenhouse-gas emissions.
This report focuses on the global Biorefinery Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biorefinery Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marine Biomass
Agricultural Biomass
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Composite material
Power/Heat
Chemical Materials
Herbals
Plastic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
