Global Bioreactors Market Size is estimated to expand at nearly 16.0 % CAGR from 2019 to 2025 | Industry Players Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Adroit Market Research launched a report on “Global Bioreactors Market Trends for Non-food Applications, Segmentation by Product (Single-use, Multi-use), By Construction Material (Stainless Steel, Glass, Others), By Application (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), others), By Region and Forecast From 2018 to 2025”.

The global bioreactors market size and forecast estimates have been provided in terms of revenue (USD million) in the recently published report. The qualitative and quantitative bioreactors market trends have been provided from 2012 to 2025, wherein 2012 to 2017 represents historic data. Product, construction material and application breakdown of the global bioreactors market size is given for the regional as well as country level. The report further includes bioreactor market shares of each of the segments mentioned above, for 2017 and 2025 respectively.

The global bioreactors market size is estimated to expand at nearly 16.0 % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Asia Pacific is likely to showcase lucrative bioreactors market trends by 2025. The consumption of biopharmaceutical products is expected to showcase a prominent increase in the region over the next few years. As a result, the processes used for manufacturing these products are required to meet the market demand.

Over the recent years, a significant increase of the foreign investments in the Asia Pacific biopharma sector has been witnessed. Owing to rising development costs, lower earnings, and requirement for talent specializing in the biotech sector, these companies have strong hopes towards Asia. The region has a broad pharmaceutical production base, lower manufacturing costs and paced up clinical development operations. As a consequence, this is expected to boost the bioreactor market share of Asia Pacific by 2025.

The single use bioreactor market is expected to grow at more than 20% CAGR during the forecast period. The single?use bioreactor technology is extensively utilized in the field of biotechnology, since its incorporation ten years ago. A single-use bioreactor has multiple applications that range from academia to commercial sectors including research & development laboratories for drug discovery environmental, pharmaceutical, and life sciences.

North America is considered to be the largest and fastest-growing consumers of the product and has contributed in increasing the global bioreactors market size, over the recent years. The increase in healthcare expenditure, focus on R&D for new drug development, and rising demand for drugs that treat HIV/AIDS, and cancer is expected to augment the product demand in the region, thus supporting the recent bioreactors market trends especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. captured over 40% of the global bioreactors market size in 2017. Multi-parallel bioreactors and single-use bioreactors are a few of the products offered by these players in the global market.

Key segments of the global bioreactors market trends for non-food applications:

Product Overview, 2012-2025 (USD Million)

Single-use

Multi-use

Construction Material Overview, 2012-2025 (USD Million)

Stainless steel

Glass

Others

Application Overview, 2012-2025 (USD Million)

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Rest of MEA

