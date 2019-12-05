Global Biopreservation Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Biopreservation Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Biopreservation is a technique used for the storage of cells and tissues in a hypothermic or chemical environment to preserve biological samples with sustained integrity.

The global market size of Biopreservation Media was 508.52 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1695.78 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.77% between 2018 and 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biopreservation market will register a 19.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1203.7 million by 2024, from US$ 590.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biopreservation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biopreservation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biopreservation value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

VWR International

Lonza

Sigma-Aldrich(Merck)

WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH

Biolife Solutions

STEMCELL Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers

Home-Brew Media

Pre-Formulated Media

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Biobanking

Other

