Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Market Top Vendors 2025: Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DuPont, Arkema, Kingfa

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry. Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem holds a share of around 15%. In Europe and the United States, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials and Mitsubishiare leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics).

This report researches the worldwide Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Braskem

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

Corbion

PSM

DuPont

Arkema

Kingfa

FKuR

Biomer

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

PolyOne

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Myriant

Mitsubishi

Biome Bioplastics



Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Others



Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Breakdown Data by Application

Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Others



Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

