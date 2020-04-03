Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Market Top Vendors 2025: Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DuPont, Arkema, Kingfa

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.
Currently, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry. Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem holds a share of around 15%. In Europe and the United States, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials and Mitsubishiare leaders in the Asia Pacific market.
Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Braskem
NatureWorks
Novamont
BASF
Corbion
PSM
DuPont
Arkema
Kingfa
FKuR
Biomer
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
PolyOne
Grabio
Danimer Scientific
Myriant
Mitsubishi
Biome Bioplastics
Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Breakdown Data by Type
Bio-PET
Bio-PE
Starch Blends
PLA
PHA
Others
Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Breakdown Data by Application
Packing Industry
Automotive Industry
Bottles Manufacturing
Others
Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Bioplastics (Bio-plastics,Bio plastics) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
