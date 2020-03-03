Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market is Projected to be Worth 149900 million US$ by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.
In terms of mode of transportation, the market has been segmented into air shipping, sea shipping, road shipping, and rail shipping. Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market, in terms of revenue share, however, sea shipping and road shipping are anticipated to garner maximum volume share of the market during the forecast period. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight being the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is especially highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs.
The global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market is valued at 86000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 149900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biopharmaceutical Logistics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biopharmaceutical Logistics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FedEx Corporation
Ceva Logistics
Amerisource Bergen Corporation
Panalpina Group
Kuehne + Nagel International
XPO Logistics, Inc
United Parcel Service
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Air Shipping
Sea Shipping
Road Shipping
Rail Shipping
Segment by Application
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
