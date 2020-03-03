Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market is Projected to be Worth 149900 million US$ by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

In terms of mode of transportation, the market has been segmented into air shipping, sea shipping, road shipping, and rail shipping. Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market, in terms of revenue share, however, sea shipping and road shipping are anticipated to garner maximum volume share of the market during the forecast period. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight being the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is especially highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs.

The global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market is valued at 86000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 149900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biopharmaceutical Logistics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biopharmaceutical Logistics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FedEx Corporation

Ceva Logistics

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Panalpina Group

Kuehne + Nagel International

XPO Logistics, Inc

United Parcel Service

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Segment by Application

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

