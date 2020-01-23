Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because its final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight being the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs. However, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, so sea shipping and ground shipping will outpace air shipping in volume growth during the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), DB Schenker etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Biopharmaceutical Logistic market is valued at 71000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 96200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biopharmaceutical Logistic market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Biopharmaceutical Logistic in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biopharmaceutical Logistic in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

FedEx

AmerisourceBergen

UPS (Marken)

DB Schenker

XPO Logistics

Panalpina

Nippon Express

GEODIS

VersaCold

Agility

DSV

Sinotrans

Kerry Logistics

SF Express

CEVA

CH Robinson

Air Canada Cargo

Market size by Product

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Market size by End User

Ground Shipping

Sea Shipping

