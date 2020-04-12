Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 17.8 Bn by 2026 | CAGR of 6.0%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Biopharmaceutical fermentation system refers to a biopharmaceutical equipment, it can be divided into fermenters, bioprocess analyzers, process monitoring devices, culture & media preparation.

In terms of application, the recombinant proteins segment held a major market share in 2017. High reliance on microbial systems for recombinant protein production contributed toward the leading share of the segment. Increase in investment in research activities and introduction of new protein therapeutics have significantly contributed to the development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins.

The global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius StedimBiotech

Merck

Eppendorf

Roche

Nova Biomedicals

Lonza

Becton

Dickinson and Company

GEA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fermenters

Bioprocess Analyzers

Process Monitoring Devices

Culture & Media Preparation

Culture Media, Buffers & Inducers

Others

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Food Industry

Others

