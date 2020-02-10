Global Biopesticide Market to Witness CAGR growth of 13.9% by 2025 Due to Adoption of Eco Friendly Agriculture Products | TMR

Bioherbicides Emerges as Most Profitable Product Segment

Product-wise, the global biopesticides market has been segmented into bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bioherbicides, bionematicides, and plant incorporated protectants (PIP). In 2015 and 2016, bioherbicides contributed major share of biopesticides market and is likely to remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period. Preference over bioherbicides in region such as North America and Europe is the major reason that is anticipated to contribute the demand for bioherbicides. Bioinsecticide is majorly prefer in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, weed control is majorly done by traditional method by plucking or removing weed with the help of human labor.

Production of Cereals and Grains Serves Maximum Demand

Application-wise, the global market for biopesticides has been bifurcated into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, nurseries, and turf. Cereals and grains dominated the biopesticides market in 2015 and 2016 and is projected to remain the major crop type for biopesticides market during forecast period. Fruits and vegetables is another major application, which is anticipated to grow at moderate rate during the forecast period. Use of biopesticides in Ornamental & Turf is gaining popularity in North America and expected descent growth in future.

Europe Projected for Best Growth Rate among All Regions

In 2017, North America biopesticides market was worth US$1,300.25 mn, contributing the most prominent chunk of demand in the global biopesticides market. By 2025, this region is estimated to produce opportunities in biopesticides market worth of US$3,667.49, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Implementation of regulations by US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) followed by easy registration process for biopesticides contributed the growth of biopesticides market in North America.

Asia Pacific is the region with high potential and is projected to exhibit significant CAGR compare to all regions during the forecast period. By 2025, the Asia Pacific biopesticides market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$2,933.94 mn, incrementing the demand at a CAGR of 14.2% during the said forecast period. Increasing government initiative related to use of eco-friendly agricultural treatment products is the major factor which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. China held a major share of the biopesticide market. It is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is focusing on ‘zero growth’ in usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides by 2020 to avoid contamination in farmlands.

The global biopesticides market is fragmented in nature, although a few companies do hold a position of strength, such as Du Pont, BayerCropScience, Certis USA L.L.C., Syngenta, Wayne Agro, LageyCia.S.A., FMC corporation, Biogard, CBC (Europe) Srl, Lallemand Inc, Nufarm Agricultural Products, Agrichem, S.A., Emery Oleochemicals, International Penaacea, BioWorks, Inc., AgriLife, Kan biosys, Monsanta, Biogrow, Stockton Group, and Bioworks.