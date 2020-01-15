Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market by Industry Size, Share, Latest Innovation, Application, Growth-Factors, Research Analysis, Key Trends & Forecast to 2023

Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the company’s data.
The emerging technologies in the payment systems and increasing number of PoS terminals are the primary growth drivers of the Biometric PoS Terminals market. Also, the rise in fraud in merchant PoS terminals is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of biometric PoS terminals market as biometrics makes it very difficult for the fraud to obtain the sensitive information of the cards and thus, enhancing the security of the transactions. Apart from this, the increased usage of biometric PoS terminals in restaurants and the growth of the self-service market which includes retail check-outs and kiosks are the major factors which are fueling the growth of the biometric PoS terminal market. Moreover, the Biometric PoS Terminals helps to increase effectiveness and operational efficiency and thus, enhances the security of the payment systems, and due to this factor, many organizations are adopting biometric PoS terminals. During 2015, the fingerprint biometric segment dominated this market and accounted for close to 85% of the market share. Fingerprint biometric are easy to use and install which will aid in the growth of this segment until the end of 2020.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312636
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Bitel
Biyo
Crossmatch
Danal
Ekemp
Fujitsu
Ingenico
M2SYS
Pay Tango
VeriFone
Zwipe
Zvetco
This study considers the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Fingerprint Identification
Palm-Vein Identification
Iris Recognition
Retina Recognition
Voice Recognition
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Restaurant
Retail
Logistics
Medical and Healthcare
Financial
Others
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2312636
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals by Players
4 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Bitel
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.1.3 Bitel Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Bitel News
11.2 Biyo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.2.3 Biyo Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Biyo News
11.3 Crossmatch
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.3.3 Crossmatch Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Crossmatch News
11.4 Danal
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.4.3 Danal Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Danal News
11.5 Ekemp
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.5.3 Ekemp Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Ekemp News
11.6 Fujitsu
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.6.3 Fujitsu Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Fujitsu News
11.7 Ingenico
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Product Offered
11.7.3 Ingenico Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ingenico News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.