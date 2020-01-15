Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market by Industry Size, Share, Latest Innovation, Application, Growth-Factors, Research Analysis, Key Trends & Forecast to 2023

Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the company’s data.

The emerging technologies in the payment systems and increasing number of PoS terminals are the primary growth drivers of the Biometric PoS Terminals market. Also, the rise in fraud in merchant PoS terminals is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of biometric PoS terminals market as biometrics makes it very difficult for the fraud to obtain the sensitive information of the cards and thus, enhancing the security of the transactions. Apart from this, the increased usage of biometric PoS terminals in restaurants and the growth of the self-service market which includes retail check-outs and kiosks are the major factors which are fueling the growth of the biometric PoS terminal market. Moreover, the Biometric PoS Terminals helps to increase effectiveness and operational efficiency and thus, enhances the security of the payment systems, and due to this factor, many organizations are adopting biometric PoS terminals. During 2015, the fingerprint biometric segment dominated this market and accounted for close to 85% of the market share. Fingerprint biometric are easy to use and install which will aid in the growth of this segment until the end of 2020.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Bitel

Biyo

Crossmatch

Danal

Ekemp

Fujitsu

Ingenico

M2SYS

Pay Tango

VeriFone

Zwipe

Zvetco

This study considers the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Fingerprint Identification

Palm-Vein Identification

Iris Recognition

Retina Recognition

Voice Recognition

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Restaurant

Retail

Logistics

Medical and Healthcare

Financial

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

