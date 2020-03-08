“Global Biomass market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”

Global Biomass Market is segmented by type into (Wood, Alcohol fuel, Biomass gas), and by Applications into (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

Biomass is exploitation of electricity from natural and cleanest source of energy by escaping the use of electrical grid or powerhouse station. this technological process have become common among coal power stations that can shift to biomass from coal in order to transform to renewable energy generation without wasting recent generating plant and infrastructure. Conversion of biomass to biofuel can be achieved by different approaches which are broadly classified such as, thermal, chemical, and biochemical. Some chemical elements of plant biomass include lignin’s, cellulose, and hemicellulose.

Market size & trend

The global Biomass Market is expected to grow around USD 80 billion in 2027 from USD 17 billion in 2018 at a significant CAGR till period of 2018-2027.

North America and Europe is expected to hold the largest share in global Biomass Market till the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Additionally, rising competition amongst the key players and innovative R&D solutions for converting bioethanol to biomass energy techniques is supporting the growth of market. Europe and Middle East is also expected to witness the rising growth in market backed by increased adaptation of sustainable energy system. Asia Pacific is also expected to notice moderate growth in Biomass market. Additionally, supports from government and private organizations backed by low emission of co2 and increased applications of biomass energy is also expected to drive the growth of market in expected forecast period of 2018-2027.

Growth drivers

Conventional energy highly emits co2 gases from burning of fossil fuels and leads to global warming. Demand for sustainable and clean source of energy in order to avoid the emission of co2 gas is driving the growth of biomass market in future.

Migration of energy and strengthen regulations in countries such as china, India, Germany, US and UK is also expected to drive the demand for utilizing biomass energy and supports the global biomass market.

Challenges

One of the challenging factor that is hampering the growth of Biomass market is high cost of bioethanol and biomass energy utilization in various applications.

The report titled “Global Biomass market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” delivers detailed overview of the global Biomass Market in terms of market by type and by application. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Biomass Market which includes company profiling of Drax, Alstom, Siemens, Foster, and Wheeler,A A Energy Ltd, A S NaturEnergie GmbH, ABI Energy Consultancy Services, AE E Lentjes GmbH, AES Corporation The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global Biomass Market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

