Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market 2025 A Professional Outlook, Business Opportunity Assessment and Industry Demand Forecast

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Research Report 2019”.

Biofuels and Biodiesel market 2019-2025

Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines. Biofuels are gaining importance in recent years due to their low carbon emissions, government support, growing automobile industry, volatile and rising crude oil prices, and energy sustainability with new opportunities resulting in scaling up production with utilization of new feed stocks like jatropha and algae for biodiesel and cellulosic feed stocks for bioethanol. Technologies mainly used for bioethanol production is fermentation and for biodiesel, and esterification.

Global Market Outline: Biofuels and Biodiesel Market

The global Biofuels and Biodiesel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biofuels and Biodiesel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biofuels and Biodiesel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Biofuels and Biodiesel market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biofuels and Biodiesel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3823439

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

Poet

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Pacific Ethanol

CropEnergies

Raizen

The Andersons

Market size by Product

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Market size by End User

Agriculture

Transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3823439

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biofuels and Biodiesel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biofuels and Biodiesel market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Biofuels and Biodiesel companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Biofuels and Biodiesel submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size

2.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Product

4.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel by Countries

6.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel by Product

6.3 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel by Countries

7.2 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel by Product

7.3 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Biofuels and Biodiesel by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Biofuels and Biodiesel by Product

9.3 Central & South America Biofuels and Biodiesel by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)