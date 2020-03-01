Global Biofortification Market CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast 2019-2026 | Analysis by The Mauro Seed Company, Metahelix, Mahyco, Protalix Biotherapeutics and Evogene Ltd.

The Global Biofortification Market research report is a resource that provides the industry up to 2025 with current and upcoming technical and financial details. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends as well as major market drivers, challenges and opportunities. This analysis provides an examination of different segments that are used to witness the fastest development in the forecast frame of the estimate. Recognize the major market’s latest improvements, shares, and systems. The Global Biofortification Market report for all industry is a comprehensive analysis of the industry study. The report sets out all the CAGR values for the 2019-2026 forecast period. The market data described in the Global Biofortification Market report helps identify the diverse market opportunities of the worldwide Biofortification industry. Global Biofortification Market contains the latest market information that firms can gain from a thorough analysis of the Biofortification industry and future trends.

Market Analysis: Global Biofortification Market

Global Biofortification market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 77.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 151.19 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Get a FREE Copy of Sample Report Now! @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global biofortification market are-HarvestPlus, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Monsanto Company, Charles River, LemnaTec GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Nestle, Intrexon, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc, ArborGen Inc, Arcadia Biosciences, The Mauro Seed Company, Metahelix, Mahyco, Protalix Biotherapeutics and Evogene Ltd.

Market Definition:

Biofortification is a process which helps in improving the nutritional quality of food crops through conventional plant breeding, modern biotechnology or agronomic practices. It differs from conventional fortification which aims to increase the nutritional levels in crops during the growth of plants rather than using manual means during crop processing.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

FREE | Request Here for Detailed TOC at @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

Segmentation:

By Crop (Sweet Potato, Cassava, Rice, Corn, Wheat, Beans, Pearl Millet, Others),

(Sweet Potato, Cassava, Rice, Corn, Wheat, Beans, Pearl Millet, Others), By Target Nutrient (Zinc, Iron, Vitamins, Others),

(Zinc, Iron, Vitamins, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Distributed Bio and Charles River entered into an exclusive partnership. This strategy allowed Charles River’s clients to access the Distributed Bio’s integrated antibody optimization technologies and antibody libraries.

In February 2018, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded HarvestPlus-India with a USD 6 million grant for expanding its biofortification work in two new states including Odisha and Bihar. This strategy would help in the expansion of the company and to enhance its customer base.

Market Insights in the Report:

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Biofortification Market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global biofortification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biofortification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

FREE | Speak to Analyst and Get Free Customized Information about Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-biofortification-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact Us-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]