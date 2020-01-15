Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Biodegradable paper and plastics are widely being adopted in the packaging industry due to their biodegradability, which makes them eco-friendly. Due to increasing focus on biodegradable and eco-friendly materials, customers are shifting their preference toward biodegradable products from synthetic and non-biodegradable ones. The packaging industry is one of the major consumers of plastics and paper. These conventional packaging materials, on disposal, take a long time to degrade.

The biodegradable packaging is a natural and easily degradable protection method for packaging. There are various advantages of using biodegradable packaging which is not provided by the conventional non-biodegradable packaging.

The global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SmurfitKappaGroup

Rocktenn

BASF

MondiGroup

StoraEnso

ReynoldsGroupHolding

ClearwaterPaperCorporation

NovamontS.P.A.

Amcor

KrugerInc.

Rocktenn



InternationalCorp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper

Plastic

Segment by Application

Beverage Packaging

Personal and Home Care

Electronic Appliance

Other

