Global Biobanking Market to Surge at a Robust Pace 2019-2024: Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group

January 17, 2020
Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA.

Biobanking Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

The Biobanking Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group, Promega, BD, Brooks Life Science, QIAGEN, Tecan Group, Lifeline Scientific, So-Low, LVL Technologies, DNA Genotek, Micronic, Askion, Biolife Solutions, Cryo Bio System, BioRep

Report Description:-

The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.

The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.

The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Biobanking market is valued at 2430 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3390 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Product Type Coverage:- Equipment, Consumable

Product Application Coverage:- Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks, Population Biobanks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Biobanking- Market Size
2.2 Biobanking- Growth Trends by Regions
2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Biobanking- Market Size by Manufacturers
3.2 Biobanking- Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Biobanking- Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Biobanking- Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Biobanking- Sales by Product
4.2 Global Biobanking- Revenue by Product
4.3 Biobanking- Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Biobanking- Breakdown Data by End User

Research objectives

  • To study and analyze the global Biobanking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.
  • To understand the structure of Biobanking market by identifying its various subsegments.
  • Focuses on the key global Biobanking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
  • To analyze the Biobanking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
  • To project the size of Biobanking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

