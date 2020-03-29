Global Bio Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Market Production 2019

The bio-absorbable implant is chemical compounds which are designed to be absorbed by the body without eliciting the immune response. Bio-Absorbable implants are used to overcome the issues like rigidity, radiopacity, infections, growth disturbances, etc. Bio-Absorbable implants are an internal fixation of fractures, ligament injuries, arthrodesis, and osteotomies. Bio-Absorbable implants maintain fixation and decompose gradually without no stress shielding. They do not require a surgical procedure for removal. They are different types of materials are used for Bio-Absorbable implants namely polyglycolic acid, polylactic acid, polydioxanone, etc. Polyglycolic acid occurs in different forms namely poly Dextro- and polylevolactic acid. The degradation of Bio-Absorbable implants mainly occurred by hydrolytic breaking and non-specific enzymatic reactions. The degradation rate of Bio-Absorbable implants varies, a polylevolactic acid having the longer degradation time

. The Bio-Absorbable Implants completely adsorbed within the bone tissue and the degradation proceeds. Newer Bio-Absorbable polymers offer reduced incidence of side effects along with more resorption time parameters. The commercially available Bio-Absorbable implant includes pins and screws. They are more tensile and flexible when compared to traditional implants with easy adoption.

Bio-Absorbable implants are the best replacement for bionic materials; they do not require a surgical procedure to remove devices. Additionally, the risk of peri-implant osteoporosis, infection, stress shielding reduced. They are biocompatible and placed across the mobile surfaces which reduce concerns about complications. The use of Bio-Absorbable implants now extends to spinal reconstructive surgeries. In spinal surgeries, implants mostly used for anterior interbody construction, bone graft harvest site reconstruction, band plating, and graft containment. Bio-absorbable implants offer an advantage of radiolucency, reduced need for hardware removal, facilitates radiographic examination and allow load transfer to the healing tissues. They also provide mechanical strength like bionic materials which required for fixation of fractures. All these factors act as a driver for burgeoning growth of Bio-Absorbable implant market.

The complications associated with the use of Bio-Absorbable implant includes osteolysis, hypertrophic fibrous encapsulation, synovitis, and sterile sinus tract formation. All these factors act as restraint in the growth of the Bio-Absorbable implants market. Comparatively, it is more advantageous because all complications can be managed efficiently.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bioretec

TEKNIMED

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Biocomposites

Tesco Associates

SBM France

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyglycolic Acid

Polylactic Acid

Polydioxanone

Segment by Application

Fracture Fixation

Ligament Injuries

Arthrodesis

Osteotomies

Spinal Injuries

