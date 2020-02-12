Global Billiard Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Billiards by Xingpai, Berner Billiards, Brunswick, Escalade Sports & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Billiard Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Billiard market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Billiard market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Billiard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Billiard in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Billiard market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Billiard market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Xingpai
Berner Billiards
Brunswick
Dmi Sports
Escalade Sports
Viper
Lion Sports
Trademark Global
Imperial International
Iszy Billiards
Market size by Product
Billiard Balls
Tables
Cloth
Rack
Cues
Mechanical Bridege
Chalk
Market size by End User
Entertainment
Game of Billiards
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Billiard market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Billiard market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Billiard companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Billiard submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Billiard are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Billiard market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Billiard Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Billiard Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Billiard Balls
1.4.3 Tables
1.4.4 Cloth
1.4.5 Rack
1.4.6 Cues
1.4.7 Mechanical Bridege
1.4.8 Chalk
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Billiard Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Entertainment
1.5.3 Game of Billiards
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Billiard Market Size
2.1.1 Global Billiard Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Billiard Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Billiard Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Billiard Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Billiard Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Billiard Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Billiard Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Billiard Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Billiard Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Billiard Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Billiard Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Billiard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Billiard Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Billiard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Billiard Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Billiard Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Billiard Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Billiard Sales by Product
4.2 Global Billiard Revenue by Product
4.3 Billiard Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Billiard Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Billiard by Countries
6.1.1 North America Billiard Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Billiard Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Billiard by Product
6.3 North America Billiard by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Billiard by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Billiard Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Billiard Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Billiard by Product
7.3 Europe Billiard by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Billiard by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Billiard Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Billiard Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Billiard by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Billiard by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Billiard by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Billiard Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Billiard Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Billiard by Product
9.3 Central & South America Billiard by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Billiard by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Billiard Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Billiard Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Billiard by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Billiard by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Xingpai
11.1.1 Xingpai Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Xingpai Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Xingpai Billiard Products Offered
11.1.5 Xingpai Recent Development
11.2 Berner Billiards
11.2.1 Berner Billiards Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Berner Billiards Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Berner Billiards Billiard Products Offered
11.2.5 Berner Billiards Recent Development
11.3 Brunswick
11.3.1 Brunswick Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Brunswick Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Brunswick Billiard Products Offered
11.3.5 Brunswick Recent Development
11.4 Dmi Sports
11.4.1 Dmi Sports Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Dmi Sports Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Dmi Sports Billiard Products Offered
11.4.5 Dmi Sports Recent Development
11.5 Escalade Sports
11.5.1 Escalade Sports Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Escalade Sports Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Escalade Sports Billiard Products Offered
11.5.5 Escalade Sports Recent Development
11.6 Viper
11.6.1 Viper Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Viper Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Viper Billiard Products Offered
11.6.5 Viper Recent Development
11.7 Lion Sports
11.7.1 Lion Sports Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Lion Sports Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Lion Sports Billiard Products Offered
11.7.5 Lion Sports Recent Development
11.8 Trademark Global
11.8.1 Trademark Global Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Trademark Global Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Trademark Global Billiard Products Offered
11.8.5 Trademark Global Recent Development
11.10 Imperial International
11.10.1 Imperial International Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Imperial International Billiard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Imperial International Billiard Products Offered
11.10.5 Imperial International Recent Development
11.11 Iszy Billiards
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Billiard Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Billiard Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Billiard Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Billiard Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Billiard Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Billiard Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Billiard Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Billiard Forecast
12.5 Europe Billiard Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Billiard Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Billiard Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Billiard Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Billiard Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
