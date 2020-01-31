Global Biliary Tract Disorder Treatment Market: Revolutionary Opportunities, Size, Share, Business Statistics, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2025

“The Latest Research Report Biliary Tract Disorder Treatment Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Biliary tract disorder also termed as biliary obstruction is characterized by the blockage of bile duct resulting in buildup of bile juice in the liver and leads to jaundice. Diseases of biliary tract (bile ducts and gall bladder) if untreated, leads to development of serious complications of gallstones such as cholangitis and choledocholithiasis. These diseases are the common forms of biliary tract disorders. Cholangitis is characterized by the inflammation of bile ducts and is caused due to polymicrobial bacterial infections. This condition exhibits high mortality rate (40%) and choledocholithiasis condition is characterized by the presence of gallstones in the common bile duct.

Diagnostic tests comprises the use of ultrasound scan, plain radiography and hepatobiliary imino-diacetic acid scan. These diagnostic tests are advised keeping in mind the patient’s risk factors such as age, gender, obesity and hemolytic disorder and family history if any. The treatment approaches adopted highly depends on the severity of the disorder. For instance, episodes of biliary colic are self-limited and can be treated with the help of pain control medications, antiemetic drugs and fluid resuscitation, definitive treatment for cholelithiasis includes the surgical removal of the gallbladder.

The market for biliary tract disorder treatment can be segmented into the diagnostic and therapeutic products along with geography. Therapeutic products include the analysis of the drugs and procedures available for the treatment of biliary tract disorders. The major factors favoring the growth of the market are increasing number of patients with bile obstruction disorders, improper diet habits and increasing incidence of obesity. On the other hand, the high costs of the procedures and ignorance of the patients towards diagnosis and treatment are some of the factors that might hamper the growth of the market. AstraZeneca plc, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Intuitive Surgical, Inc., are some of the companies participating in the clinical trials for the development of drugs for biliary tract disorders.

