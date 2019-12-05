Global Bike Locks Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Bike Locks Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The Global Bike Locks market size was 1102.35 M USD in 2018 and it will be 1518.73 M USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.49% from 2019 to 2024. In terms of sales volume, the Global Bike Locks market sales was 46155 K Units in 2018 and is expected to reach 64139 K Units by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% from 2019 to 2024. The Bike Locks average cost is influenced by the global economic trend and price of raw materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bike Locks market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1419.2 million by 2024, from US$ 1136.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bike Locks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bike Locks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bike Locks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Blackburn Design

GIANT

Allegion

OnGuard

TiGr lock

ABUS

Seatylock

Knog

Litelok

Master Lock

Tonyon

Oxford Products

Hiplok

Market Segment by Type, covers

U-locks

Chain Locks

Folding Locks

Cable Locks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

(OEM was the most widely used area which took up about 72.25% market share in 2018. )

