Global Bicycle Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Bicycle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bicycle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat.
Bicycle is principal means of transportation, it also provide a popular form of recreation, and have been adapted for use as children’s toys, general fitness, courier services, and bicycle racing. Due to the straightforward production technology as well as low cost and price, bicycle industry gets a fast development in recent years. The production of bicycles is concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and India. Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon famed for their bicycle production, are among the major bicycle producers in the world.
The global Bicycle market is valued at 30470 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 39680 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Bicycle volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bicycle market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Bicycle market is segmented into
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation Tools
Recreation
Racing
Physical Training
Others
Global Bicycle Market: Regional Analysis
The Bicycle market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Bicycle market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Bicycle Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Bicycle market include:
Giant Bicycles
Hero Cycles
TI Cycles
Trek
Shanghai Phonex
Atlas
Flying Pigeon
Merida
Xidesheng Bicycle
OMYO
Emmelle
Avon Cycles
Tianjin Battle
Cannondale
Libahuang
Specialized
Trinx Bikes
DAHON
Cycoo
Bridgestone Cycle
Laux (Tianjin)
Samchuly Bicycle
Cube
Pacific Cycles
Derby Cycle
Grimaldi Industri
Gazelle
KHS
Forever
Scott Sports
