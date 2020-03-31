Global Bicycle & Components Market by Bicycle Type, Component, Materials and by Geography – Global Trends and Forecast to 2025

Our study includes businesses that deal with manufacturing and supply of bicycles and components across the globe. Bicycles have witnessed considerable adaptation since its inception in terms of materials, design, and other factors that has improved bicycle safety, comfort, and exterior. Inclination of interest towards bicycle as a part of everyday fitness activity and as an efficient substitute for motor vehicles is driving the growth in the global bicycle & component market.

Market Dynamics

The global bicycle & component market growth is attributed to rising fuel prices for motor vehicles, issues related to traffic congestions, and changing perspective of society towards cycling where it is considered as a fitness activity. Furthermore, increasing demand for low-cost transportation in emerging economies, growing trend of electric bicycles in developed region including North America and government initiatives towards green transport has boosted the adoption of bicycles in everyday life of individuals. However, rise in disposable income in emerging economies has increased the sales of motor vehicles, which in turn affects the acceptance of bicycle as a mode of transport. Continuous improvements in the design, efficiency, and safety designs of bicycles & its components is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for growth of the global bicycle & components market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of bicycle & components market, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global bicycle & components market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, bicycle & components market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include Atlas Cycles Ltd, Accell Group N.V., Caloi Inc., Avon Cycles Ltd., Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Campagnolo S.r.l., Giant Bicycle Inc., Cycleurope AB, Hamilton Industries Ltd., Derby Cycle Corporation, and others.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global bicycle & components market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bicycle & components market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bicycle & Components Market, By Bicycle Type: Mountain Bike Touring Bike City Bike Electric Bike Children Bike Others

Global Bicycle & Components Market, By Component: Rims Saddles Frames Others

Global Bicycle & Components Market, By Material: Continuous Fiber Composites Discontinuous Fiber Composites Metals Others



Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Bicycle Type Market Snippet, By Component Market Snippet, By Material Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Scenario Industry Trend Merger and Acquisitions New system Launch/Approvals Value Chain Analysis Porter’s Analysis PEST Analysis



Continued…

