Global Bicomponent Fiber Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Bicomponent fibers, also known as conjugate fibers, are composed of two different fiber-forming polymers or similar fiber-forming polymers of different properties.
The global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber increases from 886.8 K MT in 2014 to 1220.9 K MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 6.60%. In 2018, the global Bicomponent Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.36% of global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber.
According to this study, over the next five years the Bicomponent Fiber market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3417.1 million by 2024, from US$ 2749.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bicomponent Fiber business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bicomponent Fiber market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Bicomponent Fiber value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
FiberVisions Corporation
Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber
Kolon
Hyosung
Far Eastern New Century
Huvis
RadiciGroup
Dupont
Mitsubishi Chemical
Toray Chemical Korea
Yangzhou Tianfulong
Ningbo Dafa
Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber
Nan Ya Plastics
Fiber Innovation Technology
XiangLu Chemical Fibers
Xinghui Chemical Fiber
Market Segment by Type, covers
PE/PP
PE/PET
Co-PET/PET
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hygiene
Textiles
Automotive
Construction
Others
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Bicomponent Fiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Bicomponent Fiber is estimated to be 1736.4 K MT.
