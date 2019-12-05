Global Bicomponent Fiber Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Bicomponent Fiber Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Bicomponent fibers, also known as conjugate fibers, are composed of two different fiber-forming polymers or similar fiber-forming polymers of different properties.

The global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber increases from 886.8 K MT in 2014 to 1220.9 K MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 6.60%. In 2018, the global Bicomponent Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.36% of global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bicomponent Fiber market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3417.1 million by 2024, from US$ 2749.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bicomponent Fiber business, shared in Chapter 3.

FiberVisions Corporation

Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber

Kolon

Hyosung

Far Eastern New Century

Huvis

RadiciGroup

Dupont

Mitsubishi Chemical

Toray Chemical Korea

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

Nan Ya Plastics

Fiber Innovation Technology

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Xinghui Chemical Fiber

PE/PP

PE/PET

Co-PET/PET

Others

Hygiene

Textiles

Automotive

Construction

Others

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Bicomponent Fiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Bicomponent Fiber is estimated to be 1736.4 K MT.

