Global Bicomponent Fiber Consumption Increases From 886.8 K MT In 2014 To 1220.9 K MT In 2019

The global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber increases from 886.8 K MT in 2014 to 1220.9 K MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 6.60%. In 2018, the global Bicomponent Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.36% of global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber.

Bicomponent Fiber downstream is wide and recently Bicomponent Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Construction and Others. Globally, the Bicomponent Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Textiles. Textiles accounts for nearly 35.00% of total downstream consumption of Bicomponent Fiber in global.

Bicomponent Fiber can be mainly divided into PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET and Others which Co-PET/PET captures about 43.91% of Bicomponent Fiber market in 2018. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, Japan and Korea are the major leaders in the international market of Bicomponent Fiber.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Bicomponent Fiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Bicomponent Fiber is estimated to be 1736.4 K MT.

This report focuses on the Bicomponent Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FiberVisions Corporation

Kolon

Huvis

Hyosung

Far Eastern New Century

Dupont

Toray Chemical Korea

RadiciGroup

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber

Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

Xinghui Chemical Fiber

Fiber Innovation Technology

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Market Segment by Type, covers

PE/PP

PE/PET

Co-PET/PET

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hygiene

Textiles

Automotive

Construction

Others

