Global Bias Tire Market 2019 | In-depth Study, Industry Revenue, Top Manufacturers 2024

A bias tire consists of multiple rubber plies over lapping each other. The crown and sidewalls are interdependent. The overlapped plies form a thick layer that is less flexible and more sensitive to overheating.

A bias tire will have a stiffer sidewall and shoulder, which will increase heat buildup in the tire.

On a bias tire, the cords run at a 32 degree angle from the direction of travel.The B, C, and D is the load range of a tire. This is the maximum weight that the tire can carry at a specified maximum load inflation. The B is a 4-ply rated tire, the C is a 6-ply rated tire, and the D is a 8-ply rated tire.

The load range is stamped on each tire and right after the load range letter is the maximum weight at maximum psi for that tire. The load range weight capacity will also vary depending on the size of the tire. Trailer tires will always need to be inflated to the maximum psi that is specified on the tire.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The construction of bias tire in the market has had a negative impact because of the policy implications.

The worldwide market for Bias Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.4% over the next five years, will reach 3540 million US$ in 2024, from 4360 million US$ in 2019

Bias Tire Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Bridgestone

– Goodyear

– Michelin

– Pirelli

– Sumitomo Rubber

– Yokohama Rubber

– Continental

– Cooper Tire & Rubber

– KUMHO Tire

– Hankook and more………

Bias Tire Market Segment by Type covers:

– General Bias Tire

– Bias Belted Tire

Bias Tire Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Passenger Car

– Truck

– Others

