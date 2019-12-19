Global Bentonite Sales Was 17.7 Million Tons In 2018 And Will Reach 21.7 Million Tons In 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Bentonite Powder Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Bentonite is characterised by exchangeable cations such as Ca2+, Mg2+, Na+ or Li+ which affect its designation and properties. For example, bentonite is typically described as either swelling or nonswelling bentonite. Swelling bentonite (also known as western bentonite) is sodium bentonite that swells in water and is generally used in its natural state. Non-swelling bentonite is calcium bentonite (also known as southern bentonite) that is used as mined, after treatment with soda ash to produce sodium-exchanged bentonite, or treated with acid to produce bleaching clay. Li-rich bentonite is known as hectorite and is commercially mined only in the US.

The global sales of bentonite was 17.7 million tons in 2018, and it will reach 21.7 million tons in 2025; while in revenue, it was 1161 million USD in 2018, and will be 1525 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2025.

This report focuses on the Bentonite Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amcol(US)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group (Spain)

Imerys (S&B) (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)

LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

Ashapura (India)

Star Bentonite Group (India)

Kunimine Industries (Japan)

Huawei Bentonite (China)

Fenghong New Material (China)

Chang’an Renheng (China)

Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)

Canbensan (Turkey)

Aydin Bentonit (Turkey)

KarBen (Turkey)

G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Others

