Global Benchtop Centrifuges Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

Benchtop centrifuges are the laboratory equipments which are used for the separation of substances in a liquid medium by density. These are most commonly used for separation of particulates in suspension. Benchtop centrifuges are rapidly used for the purpose of chromatography, sedimentation, and filtration of samples such as proteins, tissues, DNA/RNA, and cells in clinical and research laboratories. Benchtop centrifuges are compact in size and can easily fit into minimum space in the laboratories.

Benchtop Centrifuges Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Benchtop Centrifuges are commonly used for filtration and sedimentation process. These are widely used in hospitals and laboratories. Low cost associated with benchtop centrifuges as compared to floor centrifuges is also driving growth of the market. Benchtop Centrifuges are rapidly being adopted for spinning blood collection tubes during diagnostics and therapy of viral diseases.

The increasing prevalence of diseases along with growing awareness regarding diagnosis and treatment, growing number of hospitals are some of the key factors driving the growth of the benchtop centrifuges market. Benchtop centrifuges are easy to handle, lighter in weight and are cost effective which is driving the growth of the market.

The Benchtop centrifuges market growth is driven by the technological improvements, high prevalence of diseases, and high research and development expenditure. Along with that, expenditure/high investments on research and development is driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

Challenges

Low spinning speed of benchtop centrifuges as compared to the floor centrifuges is significantly hampering the growth of the market. Also, trained professionals are required to work on benchtop centrifuges. Failure of the motor due to lack of maintenance can hamper the growth of the Benchtop centrifuges market.

Benchtop Centrifuges Market: Segmentation

The Benchtop centrifuges market has been segmented on the basis of tests, end use and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of Centrifugation Type:

Differential centrifugation

Isopycnic centrifugation

Sucrose gradient centrifugation

Segmentation on the Basis of End Use:

Research Centers

Health care & Pharmaceutical companies

Educational & Research institutes

Others

Benchtop Centrifuges Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Benchtop centrifuges market are Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Sartorius, HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH, and Becton, Dickinson and Company., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Benchtop Centrifuges Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, countries such as United States, Germany, Japan, and China are expected to hold high market segment in the Benchtop centrifuges market. Due to the fast evolution in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector, an increase in the consumption of Benchtop Centrifuges market is witnessed. Growing concerns of technological improvements in various countries such as Australia, India are also driving the growth of the Benchtop Centrifuges market in various regions. Similarly, in Europe it is expected to witness growth in the global Benchtop centrifuges Market, owing to increasing funds in laboratories and healthcare departments. The market in Asia pacific is also expected to develop at a higher CAGR, owing to numerous forward steps taken by the governments in the sector of clinical research and hospitals, which is driving the growth of the Benchtop centrifuges market.