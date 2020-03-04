Global Beer Market Outlook to 2025 – Top Companies A Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanosys, Inc., Unidym, Inc., Ablynx, ZyvexCorporation, Acusphere, Inc.

While preparing report, we explore markets on the local, regional and global level. Depending on client’s requirements, we bring together business and product information via this report that ultimately helps businesses take better decisions.
Global Beer Market By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others), Taste (Strong Beer, Light Beer, Regular Beer), Category (Regular, Premium, Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Canned, Draught), Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in popularity and consumption for the product from the consumers of the developing regions.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced that they are planning to establish a new brewery situated in Dodoma, Tanzania to increase their capacity and production capabilities for the future. Production at this facility is expected to begin from second half of 2020. The facility is planned to have a capacity of 1 million hectolitres.
- In February 2018, Heineken N.V. announced that they had inaugurated a new brewery in Chihuahua, Mexico. The capacity established has a capacity of 6 million hectolitres per year and will be used for the production of various premium brands of the company for consumption in the country as well as exporting. The facility is created with the idea of green and renewable energy consumption in all its business operations.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in growth of alcohol consumption and changes in consumer preferences of individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Rise in the population of adopting drinking along with the rise in adoption of alcohol from the female population is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Drastic effects on the human body with excessive consumption of the product leading to complications and even death of individuals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
- Significant taxations along with the vulnerable and fluctuations of raw materials utilized in the production of the product increasing the price of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Competitive Analysis:
Global beer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
Market Segmentation:
- By Type
- Lager
- Ale
- Stout & Porter
- Malt
- Others
- By Taste
- Strong Beer
- Light Beer
- Regular Beer
- By Category
- Regular
- Premium
- Super Premium
- By Packaging
- Glass
- PET Bottle
- Canned
- Draught
- By Production
- Macro-Brewery
- Micro-Brewery
- Craft Brewery
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- On-Trade
- Off-Trade
- By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
Market Definition:
Customization of the Report
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
