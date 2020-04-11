Global Beacon Management Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Beacon Management Software Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

Beacon is a small Bluetooth device that transmits data to devices within specific range. Beacon management software is an inevitable software for a corporation or commercial space that tracks data from multiple beacons deployed. The Global Beacon Management Software Market was USD 2.14 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 4.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.63% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America is expected to rule the market during the period owing to improved infiltration of structured marketing. The U.S. in Americas is the major contributor to the market.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3981891-global-beacon-management-software-market-by-component-product

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in need for managing platform for beacons, growth in awareness about proximity marketing among the retailers, and development in the market for smart cities drive the market. On the other hand, the limited radius of the beacons makes difficult to place the beacons which hinders the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Quest Solution has announced that it has successfully developed and installed a Real Time Location System (RTLS) based on a new BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) beacon solution for Information Technology (IT) assets

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3981891-global-beacon-management-software-market-by-component-product

Global Beacon Management Software Market – by Component, Product Type, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.3. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Beacon Management Software Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)