On the demand side, several fast-growing, large consumer markets have emerged fueling the growth of BCD process, while more traditional markets for BCD technology have continued to evolve.

The primary driver of BCD technology growth has been the rise of smartphones and tablets in the last three years: The number of smartphones, tablets and mobile computing devices is exponentially increasing with more than a billion smartphones and billions of tablets/mobile computing devices expected to be sold by 2020. Each of these devices has multiple functions inside it competing for power: the application processor, baseband processor, the large displays, etc. Every single one of them requires one or more PMIC chips to manage the power with minimal losses to ensure long battery life.

The global PMICs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to surge in production of automobile & battery supported portable electronic devices, increase in need for better performance efficiency, and rise in concerns associated with the cost incurred for power management solutions. The demand for battery supported devices, such as smartphones, is expected to witness noticeable increase in the coming years, mainly in the Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China. Growing emphasis on consumer electronics industries concerned with semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunication and networking and automotive are expected to boost the growth of PMICs. However, factors such as increasing complexity in designing and developing PMIC architecture and uncertainty in economic stability of the market are expected to hamper the market growth. The global BCD Power IC market is valued at 986.18 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1567.91 million US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025.

In spite of many driving factors, the BCD Power IC Market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the power performance challenge in the mobile computing. Issues with the high cost of the substrate is also acting as one of the major constraint for the BCD Power IC Market. Parasitic capacitance and thermal effect can create a large impact on the performance of the sense and power of automotive technology and hence acting as restraining factor for the growth of usage of BCD Power IC market. Increase in the integration of more & more diversified and complex functions on same chip and higher degree of miniaturization is expected to act as key opportunities for the BCD Power IC Market.

This report focuses on the BCD Power IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

Jazz Semiconductor

Vishay

Magnachip

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-Voltage BCD

High-Density BCD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Control System

Others

