Global Bathroom Linen Market | Top Players Alok Industries Ltd., Avanti Linens, Springs Global, Trident Group, Welspun India Ltd., 1888 MILLS, LLC., LOFTEX, Westpoint Home LLC., Sunvim Group Co., Ltd

Market Analysis: Global Bathroom Linen Market

Global Bathroom Linen Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Bathroom Linen Market

The linen is usually made from the fibers of the flax plants. These linen fibers are very strong, absorbent and dry faster as compared to the cotton. They are usually cool to touch and have high conductivity. They are usually used in home and commercial furnishing items, apparel items like suits, dresses, skirts, shirts etc., and industrial products like luggage, canvases, sewing thread etc.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bathroom linen market are- Alok Industries Ltd., Avanti Linens, Springs Global, Trident Group, Welspun India Ltd., 1888 MILLS, LLC., LOFTEX, Westpoint Home LLC., Sunvim Group Co., Ltd., Sanli, Springs Global, Inc., Uchino Co., Ltd., Crystal Interior Products Pvt. Ltd., Venus Group, Guangzhou Qiqi Garment Textile Co., Ltd., Noman Group.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand of the personalised bathroom linen is driving the market.

Growth of the E-Commerce industry and rising demand for the product from online channels

Segmentation:

By Type Bath Towels Bath Robes Bath Rubs Bath Mats

By Applications Household Hotel Salon

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Bombay Dyeing announced the launch of their Denim styled bath linen collection. These collections have towels, bath mats and bathrobes and are available in colours like navy blue, new port blue, carbon black, bottle green, maroon and rust.

In June 2016, Colette Jaffe announced the launch of their Italian linen and home collection. This linen will have bold colour and detailed embroidery.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bathroom linen market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bathroom linen market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

