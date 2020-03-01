Global Bathroom Linen Market register a CAGR of 8.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Global Bathroom Linen Market report provides an exhaustive study of the FMCG industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Bathroom Linen Market report. This market report covers strategic profiling of key market players, analyzing their core competencies comprehensively, and drawing a competitive market landscape. The Global Bathroom Linen Market industry data and information are taken from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, and others, and the market experts have checked and validated them.

Market Analysis: Global Bathroom Linen Market

Global Bathroom Linen Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Bathroom Linen Market

The linen is usually made from the fibers of the flax plants. These linen fibers are very strong, absorbent and dry faster as compared to the cotton. They are usually cool to touch and have high conductivity. They are usually used in home and commercial furnishing items, apparel items like suits, dresses, skirts, shirts etc., and industrial products like luggage, canvases, sewing thread etc.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bathroom linen market are- Alok Industries Ltd., Avanti Linens, Springs Global, Trident Group, Welspun India Ltd., 1888 MILLS, LLC., LOFTEX, Westpoint Home LLC., Sunvim Group Co., Ltd., Sanli, Springs Global, Inc., Uchino Co., Ltd., Crystal Interior Products Pvt. Ltd., Venus Group, Guangzhou Qiqi Garment Textile Co., Ltd., Noman Group.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand of the personalised bathroom linen is driving the market.

Growth of the E-Commerce industry and rising demand for the product from online channels

Segmentation:

By Type

Bath Towels

Bath Robes

Bath Rubs

Bath Mats

By Applications

Household

Hotel

Salon

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In April 2017, Bombay Dyeing announced the launch of their Denim styled bath linen collection. These collections have towels, bath mats and bathrobes and are available in colours like navy blue, new port blue, carbon black, bottle green, maroon and rust.

In June 2016, Colette Jaffe announced the launch of their Italian linen and home collection. This linen will have bold colour and detailed embroidery.

