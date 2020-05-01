Global Base Layer Market Size and Forecast to 2025 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, Anta Sports, Helly Hansen, The North Face, Mizuno, RAB, Gore, Falke and ODLO

The Global Base Layer Market was valued at USD 7.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Base Layer?

Base layers can be defined as a layer of clothing. It can be in the form of a t-shirt, long-sleeved top, or leggings. The objective of a base layer is to provide temperature regulation as well as other functions such as moving any moisture away from the skin. Base layers are made with breathable fabric, without adding any bulk movement or restriction. Most base layers are worn next to the skin or close to the skin as base layers should fit snugly on the body. Base layers have applications in ball sports, non-ball sports as well as leisure time.

Global Base Layer Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors that are aiding in the growth of the Base Layer market include the superior properties and increased functionalities of base layers as well as the increased participation in sports due to global media coverage of important sports events. Factors such as the rising amount of counterfeit sports apparel are restraining the overall Base Layer market growth.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The Global Base Layer Market is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Base Layer Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Base Layer Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, Anta Sports, Helly Hansen, The North Face, Mizuno, RAB, Gore, Falke and ODLO. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Base Layer Market , By Type

 Man base layer

 Woman base layer

 Kids base layer

Global Base Layer Market , By Channel

 Retail stores

 E-commerce

 Wholesale

Global Base Layer Market , By Application

 Ball sports

 Non-ball sports

 Leisure time

Global Base Layer Market Geographic Scope

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

 Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

 Latin America

o Brazil

 Rest of the World

