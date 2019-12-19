Global Barrier Films Market Is Valued At 12074 M USD In 2019

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Barrier Films Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Barrier films are used to protect contents from oxygen, water and light permeation. It is widely used in food packaging and other packaging.

Our analysts predict that the Barrier Films market is valued at 12074 M USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 15464 M USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2019 and 2025.

The first kind need to mention is Transparent Barrier Films, it hold the largest share in global market, which accounts for about 68.91% in 2019.

The following is Metalized Barrier Films share 19.20% in 2019.

Supply Chain Managements’ main application area is Food &Beverage. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 57.04%.Then followed by the Pharmaceutical & Medical which account for 17.21%.

This report focuses on the Barrier Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing

Amcor

Ultimet Films Limited

DuPont Teijin Films

Toray Advanced Film

Mitsubishi PLASTICS

Toyobo

Schur Flexibles Group

Uflex Ltd.

Sealed Air

Mondi

Wipak

KOROZO

3M

QIKE

VF Verpackungen GmbH

Berry Plastics

Taghleef Industries

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Fraunhofer POLO

Sunrise

Cosmo Films

Clondalkin Group

JBF RAK

Bemis

Konica Minolta

Accredo Packaging, Inc.

Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd.

FUJIFILM

Krehalon

Glenroy, Inc.

Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

Flexopack

Rollprint

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metalized Barrier Films

Transparent Barrier Films

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food &Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electronic

Industry

Others

