Global Barbituric Acid Sales Increased From 2029 Tons In 2013 To 2022.4 2789 In 2017

The global sales of barbituric acid increased from 2029 tons in 2013 to 2022.4 2789 in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.28%. In 2017, the global barbituric acid market is led by USA. China is the second-largest region-wise market. The global barbituric acid market is valued at USD 15.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 21.72 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 4.57% between 2017 and 2024. Netherlands is the largest consumption area of barbituric acid by volume in 2017 with 40.70% of global total consumption volume share. China and India are the following with 26.43% and 16.64% by share.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. Netherlands, Germany, India, USA and Japan need to import from China to meet the needs of the downstream vitamin or pharmaceutical industry. BASF and DSM are the world’s largest consumers of barbituric acid due to their vitamin synthesis business.

This report focuses on the Barbituric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

Longxin Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates

Others

