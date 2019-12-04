Global Barbituric Acid Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Barbituric Acid Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global sales of barbituric acid increased from 2029 tons in 2013 to 2022.4 2789 in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.28%.

In 2017, the global barbituric acid market is led by USA. China is the second-largest region-wise market. The global barbituric acid market is valued at USD 15.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 21.72 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 4.57% between 2017 and 2024.

Netherlands is the largest consumption area of barbituric acid by volume in 2017 with 40.70% of global total consumption volume share. China and India are the following with 26.43% and 16.64% by share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Barbituric Acid market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20 million by 2024, from US$ 16 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Barbituric Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Barbituric Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Barbituric Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates

Others

