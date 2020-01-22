Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market 2019 Top Players KBA, Goebel, KOMORI, CBPM

This report presents the worldwide Banknote-Printing Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Banknote-Printing Machine is a machine used to print paper money.The banknote paper production process includes: cutting, defibering, cleaning, mashing, mixing, paper marking, cutting and counting. The banknote printing production process includes: original drawing, original plating, plate-making, printing, serial number printing, cutting, inspection/finishing, wrapping and completion.

Banknotes must be aesthetically pleasing and recognizable by consumers. They must embody both tradition and innovation, be durable and machine readable, and offer reliable protection against counterfeiting. Some of the significant changes going forward will likely be the increased use of polymer substrates along with security features such as embedded threads that can incorporate color shifting, holographic images, de-metallization, UV luminescence and machine-readable properties as well as windows, foils, microlenticulars, optically variable inks, and UV fluorescent and iridescent printed features.

Banknote printing has traditionally been carried out by governments or central banks. However, with the development of financial markets and the consolidation of specialized companies in banknote production, a number of central banks have invited private sector to participate in this function. Banknote printers can be classified into the following categories on the basis of their structural constitution.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KBA

Goebel

KOMORI

CBPM

Banknote-Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Intaglio Printing

Offset Printing

Silk Screen Printing

Banknote-Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Private Enterprise

Government

Central Bank

Banknote-Printing Machine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Banknote-Printing Machine status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Banknote-Printing Machine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Banknote-Printing Machine Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Intaglio Printing

1.4.3 Offset Printing

1.4.4 Silk Screen Printing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Private Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Central Bank

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Banknote-Printing Machine Market Size

2.1.1 Global Banknote-Printing Machine Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Banknote-Printing Machine Production 2013-2025

2.2 Banknote-Printing Machine Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Banknote-Printing Machine Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Banknote-Printing Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Banknote-Printing Machine Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Banknote-Printing Machine Market

2.4 Key Trends for Banknote-Printing Machine Markets & Products

