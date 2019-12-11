Global Bancassurance Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Bancassurance Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Bancassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers.

Europe market took up about 39% the global market in 2018, while North America and China were about 25%, 13%.

In 2018, the global Bancassurance market size was 1928.1 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2225.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Bancassurance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABN AMRO

ANZ

Banco Bradesco

American Express

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas

ING Group

Wells Fargo

Barclays

Intesa Sanpaolo

Lloyds Banking Group

Citigroup

HSBC

NongHyup Financial Group

Nordea Bank

Market Segment by Type, covers

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Kids

Other

