According to our research team, the Global Ball Valves Market was valued at USD 11.37 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2025. Our research study mainly includes an in-depth study of the market which includes major drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced in the market along with the latest industrial trends.

Valve can be defined as a device which regulates the flow of fluid or air through a duct or pipe. It has a characteristic of either opening and closing it completely or partially obstructing it. Valves can have a metal or plastic body. There are various kinds of valves such as butterfly, cock or plug, gate, globe, needle, poppet, and spool. Ball valves has a simplified structure with a spherical ball on two sides of sealing.

The ball valve has one, two or three piece designs. Ball valves used to be actuated manually by a means of straight handle but now manufacturers have launched separated electric actuators which can be mounted on the top of the valve. Ball valves thus, have a wide applications in oil and gas industry, aerospace industry, food and beverage industry and many more.

Increasing applications of ball valve in oil and gas industry and rapid modernization of process plant in terms of their equipment and mode of facilitation has been driving the global ball valves market. Apart from this, increase in the raw materials costing and installation charges might hamper the market and act as a restraint for the market at a global level.

The Global Ball Valve Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co, CameronSchlumberger Ltd, IMI Plc, Kitz Corporation, Metso and many more. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

As a part of market estimation, the study also comprises a list of tables and figures for the Global Ball Valve Market which focuses on a constructive knowledge essential for the companies or individuals interested in the market study report. As a part of market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis on the basis of type, size, application and geography.

On the basis of type, the Global Ball Valves Market is segmented into Trunnion Mounted, Floating and Rising Stem. This market study also features the market analytics based on the application such as oil & gas, water and waste water, chemicals and many more. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market due to the presence of numerous developing countries in this region along with their emerging markets. The Chinese market has a major share in this region.

