Global Ball Valve Market Latest Innovations 2019 by Top Companies – Flowserve, Kitz, IMI plc, Cameron, Metso

A ball valve is a device with a spherical closure unit that provides on/off control of flow. The sphere has a port, also known as a bore, through the center. When the valve is positioned such that the bore is aligned in the same direction as the pipeline, it is in open position and fluid can flow through it. When rotated 90 degrees, the bore becomes perpendicular to the flow path, meaning the valve is closed and the fluid cannot pass through.

Scope of the Report:

Tyco, Emerson Electric, Flowserve and Kitz captured the top four revenue share spots in the Ball Valve market in 2015. Tyco dominated with 4.61 percent revenue share, followed by Emerson Electric with 3.61 percent revenue share and Flowserve with 2.97 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Ball Valve brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Ball Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ball Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tyco International

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Kitz

IMI plc

Cameron

GE

Crane Company

Metso

Rotork

Circor

VELAN

KSB

VANATOME

Watts Water Technologies

Bray

GEMU

Spirax Sarco

NEWAY

Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

YuanDa Valve Group

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

BVMC

Shandong Yidu Valve Group Corp

Dazhong Valve Group

DunAn

SHK

DV VALVE

FangYuan Valve Group

TIANJIN DAZHAN GROUP

LZHPV

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel Ball Valves

Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Bronze Ball Valves

Brass Ball Valves

Alloy Ball Valves

Cast Iron Ball Valves

Cast Steel Ball Valves

Other Non-metallic Materials Ball valves (such as plastic, ceramic Ball Valves)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Energy Power

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Paper Making Industry

Others

