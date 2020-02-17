Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2019- Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes.

Over 80% of the world’s population lives in the developing world, and while global birthrates have steadily decreased across all regions and economic levels over the past 55 years, they remain highest in developing countries, according to the World Bank. In addition, rapid urbanization, the growth of the middle class and rising rates of female participation in the labor force in many developing markets has encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making baby food and infant formula more desirable.

Baby food and infant formula has various types, including infant formula, baby snacks, baby cereals, bottled & canned baby food and so on. Among the product family, infant formula accounts for the largest market share, which held about 71.04% market share in 2015.

As for the consumption region, Asia-Pacifc is the largest consumer, whose consumption was 2150 K MT in 2015, accounting for 41.23% share globally. The followers are Europe and USA, holding about 22.69% and 17.36% share respectively.

Marketing channels of baby food and infant formula is also various. Hypermarket, supermarket, drug stores, specialty stores, online sales are the major marketing channels of baby food and infant formula. In the recent few years, with the rapid development of internet, online shopping platform becomes popular. More and more moms prefer to buy baby food and infant formula through the platform, which impacts the traditional marketing channels largely.

Since baby is a special group, the quality of baby food and infant formula is under restrict regulations. Once some brand of baby food and infant formula has been exposed of quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, sometimes the baby food and infant formula manufacturers’ business will vary largely.

With the changing life style and more attention on babies, the baby food and infant formula market is estimated to continue to expand. And Asia-Pacific regions will continue to be the largest contributor to the industry.

The worldwide market for Baby Food and Infant Formula is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 78300 million US$ in 2024, from 63000 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Baby Food and Infant Formula in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Hain Celestial

Plum Organics

DGC

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation (Hyproca)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standard cow’s milk-based formulas

Soy-based formulas

Hypoallergenic formulas

Lactose-free formulas:

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

>12 Months

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Baby Food and Infant Formula product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Baby Food and Infant Formula, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Baby Food and Infant Formula in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Baby Food and Infant Formula competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Baby Food and Infant Formula breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Baby Food and Infant Formula market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Baby Food and Infant Formula sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Baby Food and Infant Formula by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Baby Food and Infant Formula by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Baby Food and Infant Formula by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Baby Food and Infant Formula by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Baby Food and Infant Formula by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Forecast (2019-2024)

